PAL BoG approves 25 projects for promotion of Pakistani languages, literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Governors (BoG) of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday approved the implementation of the proposal for more than 25 projects for the promotion of Pakistani languages and literature and the welfare of the writers.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said PAL would try to complete the Hall of Fame by March 23, 2021. He said the Museum of Pakistani Languages would be completed by August 14, 2021.

He said the Iqbal Ambassador Conference would be held on November 9, 2020. He said biography, photographs of Kamal Fun Award-winning writers would be digitalized in the Hall of Fame.

He, referring to the Museum of Pakistani Languages, said some of Pakistani languages were in the danger zone adding PAL had begun work on short term and long-term projects for 72 languages.

He said Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Shafqat Mahmood and Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad were taking a personal interest in the projects of the PAL.

He said the projects presented in the BoG meeting by the PAL were the publication of translations from Pakistani languages and world literature for the promotion and development of literature.

The welfare schemes for writers were approved, including the launch of health cards for writers, facilities with quotas of plots in government residential societies for the bereaved family of writers, he added.

He said The BoG approved different committees for the smooth working of PAL.

The BoG also approved rules, financial support for literary organizations, the welfare of PAL employees and new appointments. The BoG also approved the academy's annual budget, he said.

Mureed Rahmoon, Joint Secretary, National History and Culture Division, Raja Mohammad Akhtar Iqbal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher education Commission, Hussam Hur, Dr Sher Mohammad Mehrani, Ghulam Hassan Hasnu, Abaseen Yousafzai, Dr Muhammad Safir Awan, Khalid Masood, Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Dr Abdullah Jan Abid, Noor Khan Muhammad Hassani, Ahmad Atta, Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dr Naveed Shehzad, Dr Fazal Khaliq and Qasim Naseem also attended the meeting.