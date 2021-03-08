PAL celebrates International Women Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A seminar entitled "Ahl-e-Qalam Women's" and "Poetry of Pakistani Languages" was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of International Women Day here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A seminar entitled "Ahl-e-Qalam Women's" and "Poetry of Pakistani Languages" was organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of International Women Day here on Monday.

The Programme presided over by Parveen Tahir.

Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training, was the Chief Guest. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari from U.K was the guest of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL presented the welcome address. Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr. Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid and Manila Nadeem also addressed the seminar.

Later, a mushaira of Pakistani languages was held in which poetess representing Pakistani languages presented their poetry. Mushaira was moderated by Durr-e- Shehwar Tawseef.

Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training, addressing the gathering, said that women writers have played an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the country. "We need to give women creators equal opportunities with men so that they can play a full role in all walks of life," she said.

She further said that women are doing their part for the betterment of society through literature. With their further encouragement, they will be able to show off their talents with more enthusiasm.

"Our current government attaches great importance to women writers. With full representation of women in various walks of life, we can become a dignified nation in the world.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, I congratulate all the women writers and wish them success," she said.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL said that women have worked side by side with men in all walks of life, especially in the field of literature.

Parveen Tahir said that the government should legislate to give basic rights to women. Giving importance to women's health, education and freedom of expression will enable them to play their role freely for peace and development in the society, the country and the world at large. "Our women writers have played an exemplary role in Pakistani poetry and literature." she said.

Later, a poetry contest of Pakistani languages was held in which representative poetess of Pakistani languages includeing Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen virk, Dr. Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hamid Shahid, Manila Nadeem, Noureen Talat Aruba, Durr-e-Shehwar Tauseef, Parveen Tahir, presented their poetry.

Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari said that no society can be formed without women. Women play an important role in improving society.

Dr. Sofia Yousuf said that women must be given equal rights against the idea of male supremacy.

Yasmeen Hameed Shahid said that the discriminatory attitude between men and women must be eliminated in society, then our society will be able to move forward. Fakhra Noureen said that by giving women opportunities for social justice and equality, our society can develop.