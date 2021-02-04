PAL celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Thursday organized a national literary seminar on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division/Member Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs said that for 73 years, the subjugated but disenfranchised people of occupied Kashmir had been fighting the longest war of independence against the tyranny of India.

She said that at the behest of the so-called democracy-claiming Modi government, the Indian Army used every tactic to oppress the unarmed Kashmiris.

She said that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan had highlighted the dire situation of Occupied Kashmir in every forum of the world and had exposed the ugly face of Narendra Modi to the world.

She said that the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir were in fact fighting for the completion of Pakistan.

She added "We are with the oppressed Kashmiris," adding that Pakistan would always raise voice for the Kashmiri brothers at the moral, political and diplomatic levels.

Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistani writers also highlighted the struggle for independence of the oppressed people of Kashmir with truth and bravery through their writings and would continue to fully represent and support them till the independence of Kashmiris.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL said that "you and all of us know that seven decades have passed and now the eighth decade is underway but the injustice and atrocities against the people of Kashmir are on the rise".

He said that Kashmiris had been oppressed for 73 years and for the last 18 months India had intensified its atrocities on Kashmir.

He said the writers had to play an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said that writers had to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said that India had broken the Shimla pact by ending Kashmir's special status.

He said that the Muslim Ummah and the international community should take notice of human right violations by India in the occupied Kashmir.

Prof. Maqsood Jafri said "Indian Prime Minister is Hitler of present time," adding that he had racist and extremist Hindu mint set.

He said Modi had laid the foundation of breaking India into pieces.

He said that Modi at same time carried atrocities against Muslim and Sikh and other minorities within India. Modi RSS terrorists also started genocide of people of Kashmir, he added.

He said that Modi violated United Nations resolutions and India own constitution by revoking Article 370 and 35 A. He said that Kashmir dispute had now become humanitarian crisis.

Expressing full solidarity with the Kashmiris, Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar and Dr. Manzoor Weserio said that the writers of Pakistani languages raised the issue of Kashmir in poetry and prose with regard to ending the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir and the oppression of unarmed civilians and will continue to highlight this issue in future.

Ayesha Masood Malik said that the Kashmir issue can be solved by adopting the thinking and political consciousness of Iqbal who was a Kashmiri himself. She said that poets and writers should also play their full role in this regard. "The message of national security needs to be passed on to the next generation," she added.

Israr Ayub said that the United Nations should take notice of India's atrocities on the oppressed citizens of occupied Kashmir and serious human rights violations. He said that Pakistan must be strong for the independence of Kashmir.