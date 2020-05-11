UrduPoint.com
PAL Chairman Condoles Death Of Athar Khan Jedi

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

PAL chairman condoles death of Athar Khan Jedi

Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters on Monday has expressed his sorrow over the death of Athar Shah Khan Jedi, a prominent Urdu poet, playwright, filmmaker and television actor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters on Monday has expressed his sorrow over the death of Athar Shah Khan Jedi, a prominent urdu poet, playwright, filmmaker and television actor.

In his condolence message, the chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.���������������������������������������������������������������With his demise, Urdu literature has lost an important playwright and a good comic poet,he stated.

