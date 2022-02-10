PAL chairman condoles death of Rohi Kunjahi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Rohi Kunjahi, a poet, writer and novelist.

In his condolence message, PAL chairman said that the services of Rohi Kunjahi for urdu literature are unforgettable.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.