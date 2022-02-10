UrduPoint.com

PAL Chairman Condoles Death Of Rohi Kunjahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:16 PM

PAL chairman condoles death of Rohi Kunjahi

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Rohi Kunjahi, a poet, writer and novelist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Rohi Kunjahi, a poet, writer and novelist.

In his condolence message, PAL chairman said that the services of Rohi Kunjahi for urdu literature are unforgettable.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks close higher

3 minutes ago
 Pesco to carry out maintenance work on several fee ..

Pesco to carry out maintenance work on several feeders

3 minutes ago
 Russia Considers India's Participation in Arctic L ..

Russia Considers India's Participation in Arctic LNG 2 Project Promising - Ambas ..

44 minutes ago
 US Warns Iran May Produce Enough Material for Nucl ..

US Warns Iran May Produce Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb - Reports

44 minutes ago
 New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at ..

New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at parliament

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>