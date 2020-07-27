PAL Chairman condoles over death of Prof. Inayat Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled the sad demise of humorous Prof. Inayat Ali Khan and said the deceased was used to highlight social issues in the spirit of satire and humor.

In his condolence message, the PAL Chairman said the death of Prof. Inayat Ali Khan was an irreparable loss for humor literature.

He said that his poetry collections were an asset of humorous poetry. Prof. Inayat Ali Khan's two books of stories and poems for children were also a valuable asset to children literature.

His books were also awarded and he remained associated with the teaching profession, Yousuf Khushk said and added that Prof.

Inayat Ali Khan was primarily a humorous poet and his style was similar to Akbar Allahabadi.

He used to highlight the serious problems of society in the form of light satire and humor, he stated.

The PAL Chairman said that his services would always be remembered in the history of satire and humor Poetry.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.