PAL Chairman Condoles Renowned Poet, Journalist Chughtai's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:23 PM

PAL chairman condoles renowned poet, journalist Chughtai's demise

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet and journalist Amin Rahat Chughtai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet and journalist Amin Rahat Chughtai.

In a condolence message, he said Chughtai was a multi-faceted creator.

He wrote nine books as a poet, Naat Khawan, critic and Islamic scholar. His literary services will always be remembered.

He said with the demise of Amin Rahat Chughtai, urdu literature had lost an important writer.

Khushk prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high position in paradise and patience to the bereaved family.

