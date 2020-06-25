PAL, DRC offices in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), in joint efforts of police department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, has established a 'state of the art' Police Assistance Line (PAL) and Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) offices in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The police service facilities were formally opened by Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a ceremony held here at the Hayatabad Industrial Estate on Thursday.

IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi while speaking on the occasion said the process of punishment and reward has fundamental value in the police department. He said that the establishment of PAL and DRC offices was reposing trust of the business community on police. He added the traders have played a pivotal role in economic development of the country.

Former FPCCI president, Ghazanfar Bilour, Secretary DRC Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Chairman of IAP Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Agencies, Malik Imran Ishaq, DRC jury members Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf, Ahmad Mustafa, former senior vice president of the SCCI Engr Saad Khan Zahid, KPEZDMC CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak, former president of SCCI, Haji Muhammad Afzal, CCPO Peshawar Ali Muhammad Gandapur, DPO Khyber Dr Iqbal, police high officials, industrialists and representatives of relevant stakeholders were present during the event.

The provincial police chief emphasized the police department believes in indiscriminate and across the board services to the business community and general masses and taking steps to facilitate them.

Highlighting the main objectives of setting up PAL and DRC, Imran Ishaq said it was long-standing demand of the business community to establish the police service facilities in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, which today has been fulfilled.

In this regard, he praised the efforts of IAP, Police, and KPEZDMC.

Ghazanfar Bilour congratulated the business community for establishment of PAL and DRC offices in HIE Peshawar and made a demand to upgrade the Hayatabad police chowki into 'full-fledged' police station.

Javed Khattak said the PAL and DRC a good and unique example of public private partnership and assured such police service facilities will be extended in newly establishing special economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, because they would helpful to restore investors and businessmen confidence and give them a sense of security.

About the demand of the former FPCCI chief to set up a police station in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar, the provincial police chief assured that a 'full-fledged' police station would be established and issued instructions to police officials in this regard.

Earlier talking to media persons, KP IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said that the yesterday incident was an unfortunate episode, which was strongly deplorable. He said an inquiry has been initiated regarding the incident but the issue is sub-judice nature, so he cannot say anything on it.

He informed the inquiry has been initiated against police officials and personnel's alleged involved in yesterday's incident under individual Act. He noted the police forces had rendered countless sacrifices in the prolonged war against terrorism in the province, which will not go into vain. He added that the police department had submitted a reply in the Peshawar High Court regarding the incident.