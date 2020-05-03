PAL finalizes arrangements for international Sachal Samast Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday determined to hold international Sachal Conference amid lockdown situation and all arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk expressed these views in a meeting with officers here at PAL. He announced that Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest of the conference.

He said that every year in the month of Ramazan, the Urs celebrations of renowned mystic poetic Sachal Sarmast were held with zeal and fervor but this year these celebrations seemed beyond possibility owing to lockdown situation in the country.

However, PAL was determined to pay rich tribute to universally acclaimed mystic poet of Sindh by arranging International Sachal Conference in which scholars will present their research papers and shed light on different aspects of Sachal's poetry, he said.

He said that in this connection, all arrangements have been finalised by PAL to organise online conference in which scholars from different parts of Pakistan and world will participate and present their papers in online sessions.