PAL finalizes preparations to celebrate diamond jubilee of independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organized a meeting in connection with the diamond jubilee of Independence Day (August14) celebrations and finalized its preparations plan.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman PAL, meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk.

In his address the PAL chairman highlighted that "August 14 is the day of renewal of pledge of allegiance to Pakistan for us. This day reminds us that our elders got this homeland after countless sacrifices", said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that during independence, many families were separated from each other but there was a feeling that they would live their lives in a free country.

He emphasized that we all have to realize the sacrifices of our elders and work with the same spirit for the development of the country.

He said this is a 'thanks giving day' and we should celebrate the sacrifices made by our elders for the sake of the country in the past and should pay tribute to their tireless efforts and achievements in every field, and also we should announce the plan of action for the future with the identification of shortcomings, he added.

The Chairman, PAL said that there will be held a flag hoisting ceremony in the Academy on August 14 to mark golden jubilee of the Independence Day.

He said the academy will inaugurate its new 'Audio video Studio" recently built in PAL at about 10:30 a.m. which will on air audio and video interviews of well-known writers/intellectuals of the country.

He added that at 11:00 a.m. in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations, a "Jashan-e- Azadi Mushaira" will be held in which well-known local poets of Pakistani languages will offer devotion to the fatherland.

All officers and staff of the PAL participated in the meeting.