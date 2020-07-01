PAL Held " Online New Generation Mushaira"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Inter-University Consortium and Islamia University, Bahawalpur on Wednesday organized "Online New Generation Mushaira". Students from 30 different universities of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan participated and presented their creations online.

Talking to the Mushaira Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL, said that the PAL would continue to play an active role in maintaining literary activities in this epidemic situation. He said that holding the "New Generation Mushaira" will provide opportunities for our new generation to move forward.

He said that the PAL would continue to organize such programs in the future to encourage the young generation.

Dr. Engineer Athar Mehboob, Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University, Bahawalpur said that along with higher education in the new generation, creating interest in poetry and literature is also an important need of the day.

Dr. Mehboob said that despite the fears of a deadly epidemic like Corona, the Pakistan Academy of Letters fully cooperated.

He said that such Mushaira will create interest in poetry and literature in the younger generation and people with literary thinking can play a positive role in society.

He appreciated the performance of the PAL headed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk and thanked him.