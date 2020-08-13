PAL Held Program Titled " Tehreek-e-Pakistan And Punjabi Literature"

Punjabi poets awakened the people with their effective poetry for freedom struggle while producing rich literature for homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjabi poets awakened the people with their effective poetry for freedom struggle while producing rich literature for homeland.

These views were expressed by Abdul Razzaq Shahid while presiding over a discussion on "Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Punjabi Literature" organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday.

Abdul Razzaq Shahid said that Waris Shah and earlier poets warmed the hearts of the people by poetry.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL, said that there was a need to go beyond the weekly series of Independence Day celebrations.

"Our elders took an active part in the Tehreek-e-Pakistan and made sacrifices" he siad.

He further said that we have to pass on these sacrifices to the new generation so that national consciousness can be created in our new generation.

The services of Punjabi writers in Tehreek-e-Azadi are unforgettable and PAL is working in light of the views and suggestions of those writers to go farther,he said.

Dr. Kalyan Singh said that Quaid-e-Azam had clearly spoken about giving equal rights to minorities and that is why minority writers living in Pakistan have created very important literature regarding the independence movement.

Zubair Ahmed an Intellectual said that all the poets from Bulleh Shah to Waris Shah wrote poetry with love for homeland and free land.

He said, Punjabi poets use to start their poetry for their homeland and Freedom songs were also written in the same language.

He said that Punjabi poetry openly spoke about the freedom movement which further intensified the cause of freedom.