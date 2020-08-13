UrduPoint.com
PAL Held Program Titled "Tehreek-e-Pakistan And Pashto Literature".

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PAL held program titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with online "Weekly Celebrations of Independence", Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized program "Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Pashto Literature".

Talking to the participants, Dr. Yousuf Khoshk, Chairman, PAL said that according to the study of history Pakhtun writers played an important role in the independence movement.

He said that Tehreek-e-Azadi gave a new dimension to Pashto language and literature.

Prominent magazines were publishing writings of famous writers in their respective languages spoken in Pakistan which played a vital role in strengthening the independence moment, he said.

Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid said that the articles of Independence Day celebrations should be published in book form so that the new generation could be aware of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Prof. Fazal Naseer Asir said that Pashto literature was given a new color in the independence movement and especially the poets wrote poems in favor of independence with great enthusiasm and zeal.

Similarly, the color of resistance against Western imperialism is also prominent in prose,he stated.

