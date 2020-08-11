PAL Held Programme On "Role Of Literature,Journalism In Tehreek-e-Pakistan

Literature and journalism are closely related and the fiction and poetry written about Tehreek-e-Pakistan reached the common people only through newspapers

Mahmood Sham while presiding over a discussion program on "Role of Journalism in Tehreek-e-Pakistan" in connection with the weekly Independence Day celebrations organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday. He said that at that time, the editors of newspapers were mostly writers, due to which literature has flourished. Mahmood Sham said that after the Tehreek-e-Pakistan and after that many writers remained editors of newspapers adding that we should prepare articles on Pakistan according to the new technology so that it can reach the new generation in the shortest possible time,he stated.

Chairman, PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that in the beginning newspapers and magazines regarding Tehreek-e-Pakistan played an important role in creating awareness in the nation as well as paving the way for the war of independence. He said that the language and rhetoric of these newspapers aroused the spirit of the war of independence against the British.

He said that Weekly celebrations of "Weekly Celebrations of Independence Day" were organized under the auspices of the PAL to provide awareness to the new generation about the Tehreek-e-Pakistan.The PAL will publish the articles of the Independence Day talks in book form so that this important document can be brought out in book form,he stated.

Dr. Ayub Sheikh said that there has been a history of newspapers in Sindh in which very important editors have published literature on Pakistan.

Qasim Naseem said that there were two radios in Gilgit-Baltistan which were the sources of information for the people about the Tehreek-e-Pakistan. He said that Radio was all so sources for people to listen to the voice of leaders and dignitaries and the telegram was also used as a source of information at that time, Later a newspaper typed in English was taken out.

Amjad Ali Khadim said that our elders sacrificed a lot to achieve freedom. Newspapers kept people informed through literary works and articles. Newspapers worked hard for Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Qiyam-e-Pakistan.

Shahida Sardar said that urdu language and journalism are inseparable,he stated.