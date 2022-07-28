UrduPoint.com

PAL Holds Function On Pashto Loke Literature

Published July 28, 2022

PAL holds function on Pashto loke literature

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Known scholar, researcher and poet, Professor Dr Abasin Yousafzai has said that Pashto folk literature is precious asset of our society and fully reflects our environment and social life.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a function under the auspices of the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The function was titled as 'The Loke Literature of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa'. Renowned poet of urdu and Pashto languages, Dr Shahida Sardar was chief guest while Z.

I. Athar and Khadim Ibrahim and Iqbal Sikandar were guests of honour.

Addressing the function, Noor-ul-Amin Youafzai and Professor Arshad Hussain spoke in detail on the folk culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that for preservation of this literature, we have to keep in view its reformative aspects as it is not only comprised of good stories, phrases and folk literature, rather is based reality, which is beneficial for young generation.

On the occasion, the Resident Director PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat also addressed the function.

