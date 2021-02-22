PAL Holds National Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized a "National Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar" in connection with his 39th death anniversery to pay tribute to his tirless contributions towards urdu poetry.

On the occasion, Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk said there were many aspects of poetry of the Joh Malih poetry that need constant research.

He said that he made humanity the subject of his poetry, adding that he was an eloquent poet. He had a vast vocabulary. He knew the meaning and background of the written word, he added.

He said his poetry was full of thunder, accents, and passion. The revolutionary poems of Josh Malihabadi included call for revolution, the current situation, the national slogan of the states, the rebellious man and the new system.

Josh Malihabadi's well-known autobiography "Yadoon Ki Barat" is a very valuable asset in biographical literature.

Iftikhar Arif said this year was important as all poetry of Josh Malihabadi has been published in three volumes in which Dr. Hilal Naqvi has included his published and unpublished speeches.

He said this was the beginning of a new chapter in science that would help poet understand the creative richness of the revolution.

After Iqbal, Josh has emerged as one of our most prominent poets. His autobiography "Yaadon Ki Barat" is undoubtedly one of the most popular books of prose in our time, he stated.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said Josh Malihabadi was a great poet and a man of high respect. There was fluency and eloquence in his poetry. Undoubtedly, it was a very valuable asset of our poetry and literature. He spoke about his long association with the Josh Malihabadi and his participation in various poetry readings.

Hassan Abbas Raza said Josh wrote Urdu poems and Rubaiyat as well as songs. He gave memorable songs and hymns to the Pakistan film industry.

Muhammad Hameed Shahid said Joh Malihabadi was a poet of revolution and a poet of Shabab. They were an association in their own right. His poetry ruled and he himself was subjugated.

Akhtar Usman said Josh gave a high tone to Urdu poetry. He said Josh wrote revolutionary poetry in spite of severe torture by the exploitative forces. Zia-ud-Din Naeem said Josh Malihabadi was a Muslim poet.

Tabassum Akhlaq said Josh Malihabadi was a family figure. He said Josh had a great role in revolutionary literature.