PAL Holds 'Natiya Mushaira' In Connection With Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As ramazan was about to end and Eid was approaching, Pakistan academy Of Letters (PAL) held a 'Natiya Mushaira' at its premises on Wednesday.
The event was presided over by renowned poet and scholar, Prof Jaleel Aali.
The session was moderated by Rehman Hafeez.
Renowned poets included Prof Jaleel Aali, Dr Najeeba Arif, Arsh Hashmi, Akhtar Usman, Wafa Chishti, Mehboob Zafar, Noreen Talat Arooba, Rehman Hafeez, Abdul Qadir Taban, Jamal Zaidi, Abdul Khaliq Taj, Nusrat Yab Nusrat, Sabeen Younis, Dawood Kaif, Saleem Akhtar, Khurshid Ibn Labeed, Afshan Abbasi, Iqbal Hussain Afkaar, Muhammad Waseem Faqeer, Aqdas Hashmi, Fakhar Kifayat, Samina Tabassum, Mirza Sajid Baig, Hassan Shehzad Raja, and Zia Arif gathered to pay homage to the holy Prophet (PBUH) through their heartfelt verses, creating an atmosphere of deep reverence and devotion.
In his address, Prof Jaleel Aali lauded the Academy’s initiative, emphasizing that holding a "Natiya Mushaira" gathering during the blessed month of Ramazan was a commendable step.
“This event allows poets to express their love and devotion to the Prophet (PBUH) through their words,” he remarked.
Dr Najeeba Arif echoed this sentiment, stating that expressing love and admiration for the Prophet (PBUH) in this spiritually enriched month was an honor and a source of blessings.
She extended her heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed presiding guest, all the poets, and attendees for making the gathering a memorable one.
