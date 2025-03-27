Open Menu

PAL Holds 'Natiya Mushaira' In Connection With Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM

PAL holds 'Natiya Mushaira' in connection with Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As ramazan was about to end and Eid was approaching, Pakistan academy Of Letters (PAL) held a 'Natiya Mushaira' at its premises on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by renowned poet and scholar, Prof Jaleel Aali.

The session was moderated by Rehman Hafeez.

Renowned poets included Prof Jaleel Aali, Dr Najeeba Arif, Arsh Hashmi, Akhtar Usman, Wafa Chishti, Mehboob Zafar, Noreen Talat Arooba, Rehman Hafeez, Abdul Qadir Taban, Jamal Zaidi, Abdul Khaliq Taj, Nusrat Yab Nusrat, Sabeen Younis, Dawood Kaif, Saleem Akhtar, Khurshid Ibn Labeed, Afshan Abbasi, Iqbal Hussain Afkaar, Muhammad Waseem Faqeer, Aqdas Hashmi, Fakhar Kifayat, Samina Tabassum, Mirza Sajid Baig, Hassan Shehzad Raja, and Zia Arif gathered to pay homage to the holy Prophet (PBUH) through their heartfelt verses, creating an atmosphere of deep reverence and devotion.

In his address, Prof Jaleel Aali lauded the Academy’s initiative, emphasizing that holding a "Natiya Mushaira" gathering during the blessed month of Ramazan was a commendable step.

“This event allows poets to express their love and devotion to the Prophet (PBUH) through their words,” he remarked.

Dr Najeeba Arif echoed this sentiment, stating that expressing love and admiration for the Prophet (PBUH) in this spiritually enriched month was an honor and a source of blessings.

She extended her heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed presiding guest, all the poets, and attendees for making the gathering a memorable one.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

26 minutes ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

33 minutes ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

41 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

2 hours ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

2 hours ago
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

2 hours ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

2 hours ago
 1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1 hour ago
 China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

1 hour ago
 Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Co ..

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

1 hour ago
 Commercial bakers found selling substandard and ex ..

Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan