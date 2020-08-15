UrduPoint.com
PAL Holds Programme "Tehreek-e-Azadi And Balochi Adab"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

In connection with Independence Day Celebrations", Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday organized a discussion program titled "Tehreek-e-Azadi and Balochi Adab".

He said that liberal leaders encouraged these writers and poets.

Ghani Parvaazne said that a lot had been written in Balochi literature since the independence movement and the establishment of Pakistan.

The second phase of Tehreek-e-Pakistan was the stabilization of Pakistan under which complete unity, consensus, equality and justice were achieved, he said.

Dr. Ghulam Qasim Mujahid Baloch said "Today we are breathing in the open air" adding that for freedom movement, along with the zealous Baloch people, our writers also worked hard.

The Baloch writers played a vital role in bringing awareness about freedom in Balochistan,he added.

Zeenat Sana said that women writers had also played an important role in uniting the Baloch people in the independence movement.

She said that Baloch poets played an important role in the independence movement and later in the love of the homeland and created a common spirit in the hearts of the people.

