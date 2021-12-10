PAL holds reference in memory of late poets, writers

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) held a reference in memory of late poets and writers including Haji Gul Sofi, Masal Khan Aatish, Said Amin Soochi and Mushtaq Ahmad Fani at Urdu Science Board on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) held a reference in memory of late poets and writers including Haji Gul Sofi, Masal Khan Aatish, Said Amin Soochi and Mushtaq Ahmad Fani at urdu Science board on Friday.

The reference was moderated by Amjad Ali Khadim while president, Khushal Literary and Cultural Jirga, Mohammad Jan Jehangir was chief guest and Wadad Ashnagary participated as guests of honour, said a press release.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Resident Director PAL Peshawar, Badshah Nusrat said these poets suffered alot during their literary journey and continued their services for the promotion of literature.

Other speakers including Said Wali Khiyal Momand, Shaukat Hussain Hasrat, Gohar Ali Gohar, Akram Omarzai and Nisar Mohammad Nisar said as these poets would be remembered ever.