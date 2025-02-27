PAL honors renowned Portuguese writer Teresa Nicolau in special session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) held a special session as part of the 'Meet the Writers' series in honor of renowned Portuguese writer and cultural journalist, Teresa Nicolau.

The event was presided over by the Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva, said a press release here on Thursday.

Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva in his remarks, expressed his pleasure at visiting the PAL for the fourth time and emphasized the need to further enhance literary collaboration between the two countries.

Teresa Nicolau in her address shared that she was born in Portugal in 1973. Her numerous articles on culture and the arts have been published in prominent Portuguese journals.

She has also hosted television and radio programs on cultural and artistic topics.She has received the Portuguese Author Award and the Cultural Journals Award.

Moreover, she holds a Ph.D. in Journalism and Society, as well as a degree in Communication Sciences.She has also completed a training course in film direction from the New York Film Academy.

While responding to questions from the audience, she expressed her delight at meeting with the people of Pakistan.

She also attended the Lahore Literature Festival, where she had the opportunity to interact with Pakistani writers and intellectuals.

She remarked that Vasco da Gama was an adventurer who reached the Indian subcontinent with his fleet, but colonialism was a political game played by politicians, which she does not view favorably.

Chairperson of PAL Dr. Najeeba Arif in her address noted that a Portuguese novelist, José Luís Peixoto, had previously visited the Academy, and her novel had been translated into urdu and published.

She affirmed her commitment to continuing such translation initiatives, as they foster harmony and cooperation between nations and strengthen fraternal ties.

Dr. Arif also highlighted the significance of the event and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to engage with Teresa Nicolau.

She extended heartfelt thanks to the distinguished Portuguese guests and all the participants.

As a token of appreciation, she presented the foreign guests with the publications of the Academy.

Writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the event.