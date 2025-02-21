PAL inaugurates Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) inaugurated Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages on Friday. Federal Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jami was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the museum.

Chairperson and President of PAL Dr Najeeba Arif delivered the welcome address, while the ceremony was moderated by Mehboob Zafar.

A special representative from UNESCO, Jawad Aziz, also addressed the gathering. In his speech, Hassan Nasir Jami stated,"The Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages is a unique and significant initiative."

He expressed his pride and happiness in inaugurating such a project. He emphasized the richness of Pakistan’s cultural and linguistic heritage, underscoring the importance of preserving endangered languages in collaboration with the academy.

He felicitated Dr Najeeba Arif and her team for successfully completing the project and also commended the Academy’s first ten-day interprovincial residency program for writers.

Dr Najeeba Arif, in her welcome address, described the museum as a unique and distinctive project that reflected Pakistan’s linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage.

"Linguistic diversity is a strength, not a weakness, and serves as an evidence of centuries-old civilizational continuity, cultural evolution, and intellectual tradition," she highlighted.

"The museum safeguards and showcases the literary artifacts of 74 languages spoken across Pakistan, representing the collective efforts of a dedicated council of linguistic experts," she proudly shared.

She expressed gratitude to these experts, many of whom were present at the event. "The museum houses valuable manuscripts in various Pakistani languages, though this is just the beginning," she further mentioned.

She expressed optimism that, with the support of the government, the museum would be further enhanced, making it more informative, engaging, and a must-visit destination.

She extended he heartfelt gratitude to Hassan Nasir Jami for his continuous support in establishing the museum and also acknowledged the presence of senior officials from the National Heritage and Culture Division and other institutions.

Speaking on behalf of UNESCO, Jawad Aziz praised the PAL for launching an initiative that contributed significantly to the promotion and preservation of Pakistani languages.

He discussed UNESCO’s role in language preservation, highlighting that data on Pakistani languages was included in the UNESCO World Atlas of Languages.

He assured UNESCO’s full support for the Academy’s efforts. At the end, Dr Najeeba Arif presented publications of her academy to Hassan Nasir Jami and senior officials of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Later, the participants toured the museum and highly appreciated the initiative. The event was attended by prominent writers and literary figures from twin cities.