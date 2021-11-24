PAL, Inehraf International to organize special event on Nov 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Literary Organization Inehraf International in collaboration with the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a special event in the memory of poet and writer Javed Anwar on November 25.

The event will be presided over by eminent intellectual and poet Iftikhar Arif.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will be the guest of honor.

Prominent scholars Hussain Abid, Saqib Nadeem, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, and Arshad Mehraj will shed light on the life and literary services of Javed Anwar.

Dr. Aziz Faisal, Arshad Mahmood, and Aqeel Shah will also participate in the event.