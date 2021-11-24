UrduPoint.com

PAL, Inehraf International To Organize Special Event On Nov 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:08 PM

PAL, Inehraf International to organize special event on Nov 25

Literary Organization Inehraf International in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a special event in the memory of poet and writer Javed Anwar on November 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Literary Organization Inehraf International in collaboration with the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a special event in the memory of poet and writer Javed Anwar on November 25.

The event will be presided over by eminent intellectual and poet Iftikhar Arif.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will be the guest of honor.

Prominent scholars Hussain Abid, Saqib Nadeem, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, and Arshad Mehraj will shed light on the life and literary services of Javed Anwar.

Dr. Aziz Faisal, Arshad Mahmood, and Aqeel Shah will also participate in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan November Event

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on ..

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on Nov 26

2 minutes ago
 Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror thre ..

Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror threat

2 minutes ago
 Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Cli ..

Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Clippers in overtime

2 minutes ago
 Stunning Photography is What You Get with the real ..

Stunning Photography is What You Get with the realme GT Master Edition

27 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover w ..

Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover weapons

20 minutes ago
 Four killed in Israel strikes on Syria: war monito ..

Four killed in Israel strikes on Syria: war monitor

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.