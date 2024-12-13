PAL Invites Applications For Interprovincial Residential Program For Young Writers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has announced to organize a ten-day Interprovincial Residential Program for Young Writers from January 16 to 25 to interact and share their literary endeavours.
According to an official source, the program is aimed at bringing together emerging writers under the age of 40 from across Pakistan to enhance their literary skills and foster intellectual exchange. The residency will be held at the academy's headquarters in Islamabad, where participants will be provided with accommodations, meals, and a stipend of Rs. 5,000 to cover travel expenses.
During the program, young writers will engage in workshops, discussions, and mentoring sessions conducted by renowned literary personalities.
This initiative will provide an opportunity for young writers to learn and grow while promoting interprovincial harmony and inclusivity.
The proportional representation will be ensured, with participants selected from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Special attention will be given to gender balance, representation of minorities, and inclusion of differently-abled individuals.
Around 14 to 16 participants will be selected to maintain the quality and objectives of the program while the selection will be made purely on merit by a high-level committee.
As a large number of applications are expected, competition for this prestigious program will be intense.
The academy emphasizes that the limited number of seats is intentional to ensure that the program's goals are effectively achieved.
Interested individuals are required to submit the application form which can be downloaded in image or MS Word format from the academy's official website at www.pal.gov.pk.
The completed forms, along with the required documents mentioned on the website, must be sent to the Deputy Director (Admin & Finance), Academy of Letters Pakistan, Sector H-8/1, Islamabad.
The applications must reach the Academy no later than December 23 as submissions received after the deadline will not be entertained.
The Names of selected participants will be announced through an official notification before the start of the program.
The PAL encourages aspiring writers to seize this unique opportunity to contribute to the country’s literary landscape.
