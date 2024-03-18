- Home
PAL Invites Submissions For Upcoming Issues Of English Literary Journal “Pakistani Literature”
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has invited submissions for the upcoming issue of the English Literary Journal “Pakistani Literature”.
Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif told APP that the Literary Journal "Pakistani Literature" includes creative works by prominent writers from all schools of thought and indigenous languages.
She said that the deadline for the submissions of entries is April 24, 2024, and can be sent to email ID: asma.mansoor@iiu. Edu. pk.
“We welcome original creative writing in English, translations of local languages of Pakistan into English, as well as theoretically grounded critical essays dealing with diverse Pakistan Literary traditions, said the Chairperson.
She said that the journal, like other regular publications of the Academy, aims to promote literary works produced in various local languages.
Works in translation introduced through this journal, along with original writings in English, have been well received by readers globally.
