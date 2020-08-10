PAL Kicks Off "Weekly Celebrations Of Independence Day"

The existence of those nations in the world lasts forever, who always remember the outstanding and unforgettable services of their heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The existence of those nations in the world lasts forever, who always remember the outstanding and unforgettable services of their heroes. These views were expressed by Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture, while inaugurating online "Weekly Celebrations of Independence Day" organized by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL). Shafqat Mehmood said that every nation is proud of its living and enlightened history and transmits these historical events to increase the awareness of the new generation and to awaken the national consciousness. He said that the writers always performed their duties with determination, boldness and courage and also continued to provide mental and intellectual guidance to other sections of the society.Even during the Tehreek-e-Pakistan, the writers took full part in this movement along with the politicians and guided the people in the right direction with their pens,he said.

He said that In the newspapers and meetings of that time, writers fought with their pen war for Tehreek-e-Pakistan against the British. Poets have given a new passion and encouragement to the nation through their poetry.

The Federal Minister said that literature written all over the world has a purpose. The literature created by the writers regarding the Tehreek-e-Pakistan has value and It has significance, purpose and usefulness. During the struggle for Pakistan, the Quaid-e-Azam and other political figures as well as writers remained active,he stated.

Shafqat Mehmood said that Tehreek-e-Azadi Pakistan was a movement in which everyone participated adding that the services of literature in this war have also been unforgettable. Poets, writers, journalists used the pen as a weapon to raise their voice for the freedom of the homeland and awakened the minds of the people,he stated.

Dr. Yousuf Khoshk, Chairman, PAL said that literature is the only field in the world which transcends race, religion, creed and language and advocates for the freedom of thought and freedom of human beings. He said that Our writers have never succumbed to oppression and they always raised their voices of truth adding that from Sir Syed to Iqbal and from Faiz to Faraz and Jalib, we have a long line of freedom fighters of whom we can be justifiably proud.

Chairman PAL said that this is the first time in the history of the PAL that a series of Independence Day celebrations will continue throughout the week. The main theme of these events is the role of writers in Tehreek-e-Pakistan and their aim is to highlight the role of writers in Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that regarding the Tehreek-e-Pakistan, the writers of that time breathed a new life into the hearts of Muslims through their creations. The Muslim struggle for the rights of the subcontinent and the idea of freedom emerged on March 23, 1940, in the form of a concrete concept, which set the goal for the future of the Muslims of the subcontinent,he said. He said This is a bright chapter of history for the Muslims of the subcontinent and behind this, Allama Iqbal's thoughts and creations of famous writers played an important role.

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal turned Pakistan into reality and made Pakistan. He said that Pakistan came into being under the ideology of separate nationality. He said that in order to put Pakistan on the path of true development, the thinking of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal must be adopted adding that this thinking is the real meaning and interpretation of La IlahaIlla Allah.The role of writers in all three phases of Pakistan has been exemplary.

Kishwar Naheed said that our elders worked hard for Tehreek-e-Pakistan and we saw them doing so and we collected a few rupees for the Muslim League and then ordered money in the name of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam and we received a reply from him. She said that women participated in Muslim League meetings and played their part. She said that Quaid-e-Azam used to speak in English but everyone said that this person was telling the truth, this is our sincere leader. she said that be it Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Tashkeel Pakistan or Takmeel Pakistan, people from all walks of life have played their part. When the writers were ahead, the role of Saadat Hassan Manto was also prominent,she said. Today we are suffering from mental stagnation," she said.We don't think that's broad and We have to set the stage for development as an enlightened nation,she stated.