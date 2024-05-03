Open Menu

PAL Launches A New Initiative Aiming To Promote Literature Written In Regional Languages

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has launched a new initiative aiming to promote literature written in regional languages. 

Under the initiative, Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif will visit various far-flung cities to interact with local scholars and writers, aiming to maintain close collaboration with them. 

In this regard, Chairperson PAL recently visited Multan and Jhang districts, where she interacted with local writers and scholars.

Talking to APP, Dr. Najiba Arif emphasized enhancing literary collaboration between PAL and local writers from remote areas, adding that literature written in regional languages should be introduced at the national level.

 

She said, "Acknowledging the contributions of local writers and scholars will encourage them to continue writing valuable literary work and also bring their unique perspective and ideas to the forefront."

 

She said that local writers’ literary contributions to promoting literature were remarkable and would remain a great source of inspiration for youth.

