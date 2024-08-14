Open Menu

PAL Marks Special Celebration On 78th Independence Day

Published August 14, 2024

PAL marks special celebration on 78th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) In line with nationwide festivities, the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) organized a special celebration to commemorate the country's 78th Independence Day.

The event, marking the grand commencement of the Academy’s three-day Youth Festival, was attended by hundreds of young students from across the country.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of PAL, warmly welcomed the young participants and other literary figures from around the nation.

She led the flag-hoisting ceremony in the presence of a large gathering of seasoned writers and students.

Special guests, Kishwar Naheed and Iftikhar Arif, also took part in the ceremony. A special prayer was offered for the safety and stability of Pakistan following the flag hoisting.

The event was graced by several distinguished literary guests, including Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Farrukh Yar, Saeed Akhtar Malik, Syed Abrar Hussain, Khawar Ahmed, Khalid Iqbal Yasar, Mahboob Zafar, Rehman Hafeez, Nilofar Iqbal, Sarwat Mohyuddin, Fareeda Hafeez, Fatima Naeem Alvi, Farheen Chaudhry, Khushhal Nazir, Kashif Irshad, Dr. Abid Sial, Iqbal Afkar, and Sara Khan.

