PAL organises dialogue to evolve coherence in society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) organised special dialogue to evolve coherence and unity among different factions of society in connection with birthday celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Thursday.

Former Principle of Government Willayat Hussain College and Headmaster Iqbal Model High school Inayat Ali Qureshi participated as chief guests while renowned writers Rohan Danish and Qamar Hashmi attended the ceremony as guests of honor.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers said they could become a developed nation following golden principles and footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam.

They said every body of the society was burdened with key role forconstruction and development of the country by adopting of founder of Pakistan. Local in-charge of Pakistan Academy of Letters Abdustar felicitated Quaid e Azam and vowed to continue such activities and programs in future.