PAL Organises Exhibition By Renowned Painter Wasi Haider
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with the Katass Raj Art Gallery, organized an exhibition featuring artworks by renowned painter Wasi Haider.
His artworks are inspired by the poetry of contemporary poets from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The exhibition was held at the conference hall of PAL on Thursday, and was inaugurated by Dr Najeeba Arif, a distinguished poet, writer, and Chairperson of this academy.
The exhibition showcased artworks based on the poetry of twenty-one contemporary poets from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Najeeba Arif stated, "All forms of fine arts stem from human existence, and it is up to the artist to choose the medium for expression."
She noted that Wasi Haider’s creative brilliance has led him to express himself through colors.
She further commented that by transforming contemporary poetry into visual art, Wasi Haider continues the legacy of great artists like Chughtai and Sadequain.
Prominent poet Waheed Ahmed remarked that the diversity found in Wasi Haider’s work was rare among today’s artists.
He acknowledged the challenge of translating poetry into visual art but noted that Wasi Haider has made this complex task his signature style.
Previously, Wasi Haider had also depicted the poetry of Ahmed Faraz and other poets through his paintings.
The exhibition was attended by poets, writers, artists, and people from various walks of life from the twin cities and suburbs, who greatly appreciated the artworks.
It is worth mentioning that Wasi Haider had earlier created one thousand and one unique covers for Akhtar Raza Saleemi's novel Jaagay Hain Khawab Mein, making it the only book in the world with such a vast number of distinct covers.
