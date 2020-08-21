(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In connection with Independence Day Celebrations,Pakistan Academy of Letters, (PAL) on Friday organized a program titled"Tehreek-e-Azadi and Pakistani Literature in English"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with Independence Day Celebrations,Pakistan academy of Letters, (PAL) on Friday organized a program titled"Tehreek-e-Azadi and Pakistani Literature in English".

Talking to the participants, Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khoshk said that Pakistani writers and poets left masterpieces in English literature.

He said that this work is still going on with great diligence and continuity adding that our English writers are no less than any other writer in the world.

He said that their vision extends from regional literature to global literature and the social, economic, psychological and intellectual factors that take place at home and abroad are within the reach of their thinking and approach.

In this sense, our writers have not only expanded English literature but also made it fruitful,he stated.

Dr. Safir Awan said that the introduction of Pakistani literature in the global arena is a good step adding that Pakistani literature in English is a mirror of our civilization, traditions, culture and general literature.

He said that Pakistani literature is no less than any other country in the world, but we can proudly compete with the best literature in the world.