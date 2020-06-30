PAL organizes condolence meeting on late Dr. Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday with Assistant Resident Director, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat in the chair.

The meeting expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned poet, writer and play-writer, Professor Dr. Hamayun Hamdard and termed his death irreparable loss for Pashto language and literature.

The late poet, writer and play-writer was highly popular due to his literary services.

The meeting offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed for granting patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Beside, participation in the funeral prayers of late Professor Dr, Hamayun Hamdard, the Assistant Resident Director PAL along with Dr. Sher Zaman Seemab and other local literary figures also laid wreath on his grave on behalf of the Chairman PAL, Dr. Mohammad Yousaf Khushk and also delivered his condolence message to the bereaved family.

Dr. Abid Jan Abid, Dr. Faqir Mohammad, Dr. Zubair Hasrat, Faizul Wahab, Safdar Ali Safdar and Wajid Wadan Khalil were also present on the occasion.