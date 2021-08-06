UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Condolence Reference On Haji Gul Sufi

PAL organizes condolence reference on Haji Gul Sufi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar organized a condolence reference with Professor Dr Sattar Khan Laqhari in the chair, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The participants, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Pashto poet, Haji Gul Sufi and termed his death an irreparable loss for both Pashto language and literature.

Addressing the participants, Professor Sattar Khan Lawaghari said, the deceased has published eight books that is a big asset for Pashto literature.

He said, due to sincere literary efforts and services, the late poet was highly popular personality of literary circles.

The participants of the reference offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.

Prominent amongst those attended the reference were included Khan Badshah Nusrat, Professor Aseer Mangal, Saleem Bangash, Amjad Ali Khadim, Syed Wali Mohmand, Qais Afridi, Mumtaz Hassan, Master Khan Gul, Fida Mohammad Majboor, Manawar Gohar, Zahid Khattak, Mohammad Ali Sabir, Shah Mahmood Ghaznavi, Murad Ali Murad and Sartaj Khan.

