PAL organizes Diamond Jubilee celebrations Mushahira

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) organized a multilingual literary function (Mushahira) in connections with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

The function was presided over known Pashto poet, writer and scholar, Laiq Zada Laiq while Professor Dr Sattar Khan Lowaghari was chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Those who presented their poems were included Laiq Zada Laiq, Professor Dr Sattar Khan Lowaghari, Dr Khadim Ibrahim Khadim, Dr Roshan Kaleem, Sikandar Khan Sikandar, Gul Maash Khan, Zar Gul Gul, Mohammad Arif Sangeen, Shad Mohammad Insha, Ameer Haider Shabgeer, Darwaish Afride, Akhtar Hussain Nangial, Akram Umerzai, Shehryar Qatashkhel, Mumtaz Hassan Daulatzai, Yousaf Ali Dilsooz, Jamal Hussain Akbar, Shakoor Jan Khatak, Siraj Khattak, Jalbal Hashtnagarey, Lutfullah Khiyal, Abad Hassan Khattak, Haider Ali Haider, Safdar Ali Safdar, Mohammad islam Yousaf, Shah Mahmood Ghaznavi, Nasim Sahar, Irfan Khan and Rifatullah Rifat.

Addressing the function, Laiq Zada Laiq urged writers to play their due role in the promotion of national language and its literature. He further urged the writers to continue their struggle for the national solidarity and maintenance of peaceful environment in the country through their literary work.

In his welcome address, Assistant Resident Director, PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat thanked all participants of the function and said that Pakistan is home of all Pakistanis and protection of her ideological frontiers rest with the writers.