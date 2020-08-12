PAL organizes discussion on 'Freedom and the Narrative of Urdu Novel'

Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Nausheen Javaid Amjad Wednesday said it was necessary to inculcate in minds of new generation that literature does not grow bigger or smaller because of any language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Nausheen Javaid Amjad Wednesday said it was necessary to inculcate in minds of new generation that literature does not grow bigger or smaller because of any language.

She expressed these views while addressing as a guest of honor at the online discussion Program on "Freedom and the Narrative of urdu Novel" organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The Program was presided over by Asghar Nadeem Syed while Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Khalid Mahmood Sanjarani were chief guests on the occasion.

Participants Dr. Tahira Iqbal, Dr. Qazi Abid, Rafaqat Hayat, Muhammad Asim Butt, Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi, Dr. Sefer Haider and others discussed the topic while Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman PAL presented an introductory note.

Federal Secretary said in last twenty years, excellent Urdu novels have been written in Pakistan added our literature was not less than the literature of any language in the world.

It can be compared to any other language in the world but, unfortunately, we have a certain kind of inferiority complex, he added.

The British ruled over us for almost a hundred years, so everything from the West has become important to us and our attitude toward literature is similar.

Nausheen Javaid Amjad said that when translations come to us from English or any other language of the world, we are immediately attracted to them. That is why our new generation knows Paulo Coelho but he has no knowledge of people like Qaratul Ain Haider, Abdullah Hussain who has now become classics in Urdu.

The only reason behind such thinking was that we have considered English as the standard of knowledge and we have assumed that the man who will write in English, or who will be translated into English, will be a great writer added that such misconception needed to be dispelled.

The Federal Secretary said it was necessary to inculcate in the minds of the new generation that literature does not grow big or small because of any language. It has to look at how it presents a human situation. Many literary masterpieces still existed but their languages are extinct, she added.

The PAL has recently published a two-volume novel number of its quarterly Urdu journal "Adabiyat". The second volume of this special issue covers only 21st-century novels, which suggests that we have written some very good novels in Urdu in the last twenty years.

She said that Dr.Yousuf Khushk has mobilized the PAL as chairman and observing Independence Day celebrations by PAL was appreciable.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the novel is currently the most popular genre in the world. It is an ancient genre, as can be seen from the Nobel Prize-winning writers of the literature of the last fifty years. The novel has also emerged as a popular genre in Urdu, he added.

He said that first Urdu novel was published in 1869 and a lot of work has been done on the creative level in Urdu novel but not so much on the critical and research level, he added.

Urdu language novels contain numerous novels by our senior prose writers on the freedom movement that can be kept up to date with world-class literature.

Asghar Nadeem Syed said that several novels have been published in Urdu regarding Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Qiyam-e-Pakistan and Hijrat and Urdu literature has made a special place in these novels.

The echo of Tehreek-e-Pakistan can be heard among the new novelists, he added.

Nasir Abbas Nayyar said that political and economic changes affect human beings and the writers feel them intensely. Tehreek-e-Pakistan was a movement that influenced writers and in this context novels of important writers came out on this subject.