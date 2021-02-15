PAL organizes Faiz Ahmed Faiz National Literary seminar

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Monday organized 'Faiz Ahmed Faiz National Literary' seminar on the occasion of 110th birth anniversary of Urdu legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Monday organized 'Faiz Ahmed Faiz National Literary' seminar on the occasion of 110th birth anniversary of urdu legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood said although Faiz Ahmed Faiz was not physically present with us today but his every poem and every word was the beating of our heart.

He said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz spent his entire life in struggle and truly expressed the aspirations of his people.

He said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz had always stood firm against oppression adding that he not only raised his voice against injustice through his poetry but also took part in protests with the people in practice.

" In my opinion, if we want to be aware of the real history of this country, we have to make use of the works of writers and poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz", the minister added.

He further stated that today we faced problems such as religious fundamentalism, linguistic bigotry, terrorism, and intolerance, adding that Intolerance was a termite that was hollowing out our society.

He said that a lasting solution to these problems would be possible only when we seek guidance from poets like Iqbal and Faiz.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a legendary poet. He said that with his poetry, he not only made a profound impact on Urdu literature but also influenced all walks of life.

He said that among the Urdu poets of the twentieth century, the poet who had the greatest impact on the society and society after Iqbal was undoubtedly Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The chairman said that he was the voices of the workers, the peasants, and the oppressed.

He said that the peculiarity of Faiz's poetry was that in his resistance poetry, he touched the hearts of the people with beautiful similes, allusions and lyricism on the level of thought, art and aesthetics. His poetry was a beautiful expression of human instincts. Undoubtedly, Faiz was a perfect poet with universal thinking,he stated.

Professor Fateh Mohammad Malik said that Faiz was the greatest poet after Iqbal, adding he spoke of oppressed people through his poetry.

Faiz always strived for the welfare of the poor. His poetry and struggle are a shining chapter in our literary history.

Iftikhar Arif said that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was not only one of the great poets of Urdu in Pakistan but he is known all over the world for his literary status and great progressive poet.

He said that his poetry and his life were spent in the struggle for the liberation of deprived classes, oppressed nations and oppressed people.

" Faiz is remembered as a symbol of the promotion of enlightenment in South Asia. He also endured the hardships of incarceration at various times. He spent days in exile but remained a faithful spokesman for his people until his last breath," he said.