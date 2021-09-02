PAL organizes Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar in Balochi language

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized an online Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar titled "Expression of Pakistaniat in Balochi Language".

Eminent scholar Dr. Mujahid Qasim Baloch and Prof. Dr. Zinat Sana presided over the seminar whereas Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar was chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned writers and scholars Dr. Hamid Baloch, Karim Bakhsh Zawraj Buzdar was guest of honour, said a news release issued here.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk, eminent scholar Dr. Tahir Hakeem, Rakhshanda Taj, Tariq Rahim, Shakoor Zahid, Nasreen Hussain Baloch and Tanveer Wadar shed light on various aspects of the topic.

The seminar was moderated by Dr. Zia ur Rehman Baloch.

PAL has scheduled various national seminars, mushairas and conferences to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan in connection with Independence Day.

Chairman PAL Dr Yousaf Khushk said for the first time; more than 75 literary events were being organized to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of the country.

He said renowned writers and scholars of national languages including Punjabi, Pashtu, Sindhi and other languages participated in these seminars and highlighted role of the literary community in promotion of patriotism in the country.

He said seminars and literary events were being organized online due to COVID-19 pandemic.