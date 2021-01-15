PAL organizes literary seminar on renowned poet Mir Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday organized a "National Literary Seminar" to pay rich tribute over remarkable literary work of great poet Late Mir Gul Khan Naseer on the occasion of his 37th anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PAL, Dr Yousuf Khushk said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer was a multi-faceted creator who was known to be a poet, writer, historian, politician, journalist and eminent educator.

He added that Mir Gul Khan Naseer conveyed the themes of patriotism, awareness and respect for humanity to the reader through his poetic beauty and effective expression.

"His role has been most prominent in all these fields." The Chairman said that the literary collections of Mir Gul Khan Naseer is a very valuable asset of the history and literature of Baluchistan.

He also received the title of Malik al-Shu'ara because of his visionary poetry.

He said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer's spirit of love for the Baloch nation has been spread all over the world.

Well-Known poet Iftikhar Arif said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer's literary capital is a great asset not only to the Balochi language but also to Pakistani literature.

He said that Baloch poetry and literature are incomplete without Mir Gul Khan Naseer.

He added that Mir Gul Khan Naseer was the most prominent poet, intellectual and politician of the Balochi language like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Sheikh Ayaz and Ajmal Khattak.

He said that he has spent his whole life on a special mission that is a beacon for generations to come.

Prof. Dr. Badal Khan said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer was a universal personality.

He said that he was primarily a poet as revolutionary colors are prominent in his poetry. He worked on Balochi language and poetry as well as Balochi folk literature and history, he stated.

Taj Joyo said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer is known to be an elder of the Balochi language.

He said that there is an element of thunder in his tone and the epic style of his poetry is due to the fact that he spent his entire life fighting for his nation.

Prof Ahmed Saleem said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer was a writer, translator, journalist, historian, and politician and was a great poet of the Balochi language and this was his great identity.

Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch said that Mir Gul Khan Naseer was intellectually connected with Faiz, Sheikh Ayaz and Ajmal Khattak.

He said that he worked for the Balochi language and literature.

He said that he was an all-around creator and his real identity is that of a poet.

" We need to understand and follow the thoughts and teachings of Mir Gul Khan Naseer", he stated.