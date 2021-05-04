PAL organizes 'Naattiya Mushaira'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) on Tuesday organized an online Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira in 'Sheena-Balti-Khuwar-Broshiski-Wokhi' (Gilgit-Baltistan languages) .

Yousaf Hussain Abadi presided over the poetry recital while Sherbaz Ali Barcha, Mohammad Hassan Hasrat and Mohammad Amin Zia were the chief guests,said in a press release issued here. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL gave the introductory speech. Ehsan Ali Danish was the moderator. The poets recited Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in the languages of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, said that Gilgit-Baltistan was a region in the northern part of Pakistan, which had the highest peaks, infinite glaciers, blue lakes, beautiful waterfalls, streams and beautiful valleys.

Spread over 28,000 square kilometers, the region is divided into two major regions. Named after Gilgit-Baltistan. Gilgit region includes Hunza, Nagar, Ghizr, Astor and Diamer areas including Gilgit, while Baltistan includes Skardu, Ganchhe, Khurramang, Shigar, Rondo and Gultari areas. Just as Gilgit-Baltistan is geographically diverse, so is its culture, language and literature. The five languages spoken in the region include Sheena, Balti Broshiski, Wakhi and Khwar.

He said that these five beautiful languages were also among the national languages of Pakistan. During the holy month of Ramazan, the PAL organized online poetry recitals in the languages of other provinces of the country.

