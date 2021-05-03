(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized an online International 'Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira' in Balochi language .

The presidium consisted of Ali Bakhsh Dashtiari (Iran), Mir Omar Mir (Pasni) and Ishaq Khamosh (Catch). Hassan Ali (Karachi) and Fazal Hayat (Bahrain) were the chief guests.

Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch was the moderator. Poets from all over the country and abroad presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Balochi language.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, while presenting the introductory speech, said that tradition of Naat recitation has been prominent in Balochi poetry since long time.

The earliest verses of the ancient poem of the Baloch language begin with Hamad, Naat and Manqabat.

He welcomed the poets in the Mushaira', adding that PAL was organizing special Hamdiya & Naatia Mushairas' in all national languages for the first time in the holy month of Ramazan.

Shakoor Zahid (Quetta), Saleem Hamraz (Turbat), Asim Zaheer (Quetta), Qayyum Sadig (Kharan), Aslam Tigrani (Gwadar), Balach Qadir (Quetta), Zahida Raees Raji(Karachi), Andaleeb Gachki (Temp), Amir Bakhsh Tanzeel (Gwadar) and others presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Mushaira.