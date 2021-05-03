UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL Organizes Online Int'l 'Balochi Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:18 PM

PAL organizes online int'l 'Balochi Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira'

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized an online International 'Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira' in Balochi language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized an online International 'Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira' in Balochi language .

The presidium consisted of Ali Bakhsh Dashtiari (Iran), Mir Omar Mir (Pasni) and Ishaq Khamosh (Catch). Hassan Ali (Karachi) and Fazal Hayat (Bahrain) were the chief guests.

Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch was the moderator. Poets from all over the country and abroad presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Balochi language.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, while presenting the introductory speech, said that tradition of Naat recitation has been prominent in Balochi poetry since long time.

The earliest verses of the ancient poem of the Baloch language begin with Hamad, Naat and Manqabat.

He welcomed the poets in the Mushaira', adding that PAL was organizing special Hamdiya & Naatia Mushairas' in all national languages for the first time in the holy month of Ramazan.

Shakoor Zahid (Quetta), Saleem Hamraz (Turbat), Asim Zaheer (Quetta), Qayyum Sadig (Kharan), Aslam Tigrani (Gwadar), Balach Qadir (Quetta), Zahida Raees Raji(Karachi), Andaleeb Gachki (Temp), Amir Bakhsh Tanzeel (Gwadar) and others presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Mushaira.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Quetta Iran Gwadar Turbat Bahrain Pasni Kharan All From

Recent Stories

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

36 minutes ago

Tourists' spots to remain close on Eid: DPO

3 minutes ago

Swimming pools sealed over violation of Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Europe and US stocks mostly higher

3 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes UK Plan to Counter Disinformation ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts CAA petition against SHC ord ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.