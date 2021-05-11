An online Brahvi International Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :An online Brahvi International Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira was organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday.

The Mushaira presided over by Johar Brahvi (Dadu), and Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir (Quetta) was the chief guest. Noor Khan Mohammad Hassani and Prof Susan Brahvi (Quetta), and Ustad Mehboob Aajez and Sail Mengal (Qatar) were the guests of honour.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk, in his introductory remarks, said Brahvi, like other Pakistani languages, had a tradition of Hamad from ancient times. Hamad was present in everything from folk literature to modern Brahvi poetry as a special creation and a spirit of devotion.

"If we look at the tradition of Hamad and Naat in Brahvi literature, then Naat has been a part of our folklore, classical literature and ancient poetic tradition," he added.

Dr Khushk said Hamad and Naat were first found in written literature in Malik Dad Kalati's book "Tahafta-e-Ajaib" (1760) and then in 1870 by Maulana Abdul Hakim Mashwani. The dictionary appeared in a good colour in the Brahvi section of the Diwan "Char Bagh", he added.

An excellent example of divine love and love of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he said, could be seen in the words of famous Brahvi Sufi poet Taj Muhammad Tajal.

"Tajal's poetry exists for the colours of Sufism. We see a clear glimpse of Fana Fi Allah and Fana Fi Rasool in the words of Taj Muhammad Tajil as well as in the words of Faiz Muhammad Faizal Faqir." Dr Khushk said adopting the tradition of Hamad and Naat from the scholars of such Maktab Durkhani, he regularly published books on Naatiya poetry, which included Abdul Majeed Choloi 's book "Josh Habib", Maulana Muhammad Omar Din Puri's book "Shamail Sharif", "Mushtaq-e- Madina", "Fi Al-Faraq", Baiz-ul-Tayyib", "Fi Zikr-e-Habib" and others.

Similarly, another scholar of Maktab-e-Durkhani, he said, was Maulana Nabu Jan's "Tohfat-ul-Gharaib" and "Naseehat Nama". In addition to other books by Brahvi's first female poetess Mai Taj Bano, her book, Tasweekh- ul-Niswan", also contained Naatiya poems, he added.

Dr Khushk said the tradition was likewise present in the poets of post-Pakistan with great devotion. "Every book of Brahvi's poetry in any genre of poetry begins with Hamadiya and Naatiya poetry," he added.

Poets in Brahvi who had published regular books on Hamad-o-Naat recitation, he said, included Allama Johar Brahvi's book "Roshanai", Pearl Zubairani's book "Tajalli", Gham Khwar Hayat's book "Wird", Abdul Samad Sorabi's translated book "Fakhr-e- Koneen", Muhammad Ali Shah's "Khushbo Nasfar" and the book 'Naat Na Safar' with reference to the history and tradition of Naat recitation, Hussain Bakhsh Sajid's book 'Tajla Noorna', Zia Jan's collection 'Dur-e-Arab', Maulana Rashid Hamdam's' Bakhtawara Tosha ', Khalid Asir's' "Sartaj Madina" and others.

He said the modern and Naat-speaking poet of Brahvi, Sabir Nadeem, had also done significant work in poetry based on the Names of Holy Prophet (PBUH) apart from the Hamad and Naat. In addition, the words of devotion of Maulana Yaqub Shrodi, Shah Beg Sheeda, Ustad Hussain Ghamkhwar, Prof. Saleh Mohammad Shad, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Ababki had played an important role in elevating the Brahvi Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry.

Participants of the Mushaira included Hussain Shehzad (Mastung), Zauq Brahvi (Khuzdar), Mehr Zahid Nalvi (Naal), Ahmad Mehr (Oman), Zahid Brahvi (Islamabad), Chakar Brahvi (Larkana), Akbar Naseem (Mangchar), Zahoor Zeb Brahvi ( Qalat), Abdul Aziz Bizenjo (Saudi Arabia), Nooruddin Mengal (Saudi Arabia), Saadullah Saad (Qatar), Prof. Hafeez Sarpara (Quetta), Imran Fariq (Bahrain), Abdul Manan Muhammad Hassani (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Azam Bangalzai (Quetta), Dr. Alam Ajib Mengal (Noshki), Prof. Anjum Brahvi (Surab), Hussain Bakhsh Sajid (Quetta), Hanif Mazaj (Quetta), Yousuf Naseem (Quetta), Hameed Aziz Abadi (Mastung), Neelam Momal (Quetta) ), Jahan Ara Tabassum (Quetta), Nazir Shakir Brahvi(Shikarpur) and others presented Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry in Brahvi language.

The Mushaira was moderated by Qayyum Bedar (Quetta) and Nazir Shakir Brahvi (Shikarpur).