PAL Organizes Online National "Azadi Mushaira"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday organized online national 'Azadi Mushaira' to celebrate the Independence Day.

Mushaira was presided over by eminent scholar Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq. Scholars Javed Ahmed, Sarwar Javed and Qamar Raza Shehzad were guests of honour, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, said the purpose of organizing the Mushaira was to educate new generation about the struggle and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

He said the poets have fully expressed their love and patriotism in ghazals, poems and other genres of speech.

PAL also organized online literary seminar on 'Pakistan mein Marsiye ki Riwayat' (Culture of Marsiya in Pakistan Literature). Seminar was held online on the official page of PAL due to COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned scholar Iftikhar Arif presided over the seminar.

Eminent scholar Dr. Bilal Naqvi was chief guest and Dr. Taqi Abidi was guest of honour on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk and scholars including Akhtar Usman, Aqil Abbas Jafri, Farasat Rizvi, Syed Waqar Sherazi and Rakhshanda shed light on various aspects of the topic.

The seminar was moderated by Manzar Naqvi and was organized in collaboration with 'Ahbab e Islamabad'.

