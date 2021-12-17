UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Online Seminar On 75 Years Of Translation From Int'l Literature

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:24 PM

PAL organizes online seminar on 75 years of translation from int'l literature

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday organized an online seminar on 75 years of translation from international literature into Pakistani languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday organized an online seminar on 75 years of translation from international literature into Pakistani languages.

Eminent scholar Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir presided over the seminar. While Salman Basit, Dr. Safeer Awan, Javed Iqtidar Javed and Arshad Waheed were the chief guests at the seminar.

The seminar was started with the welcome remarks of Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk. He said that the seminar was organized in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebration of Pakistan Independence, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that translation help readers of urdu literature to understand the prevailing trends of world literature.

Eminent scholars including Dr.

Safdar Rashid, Syed Kashif Raza, Munir Fayaz, Dr. Fakhra Nowreen and Dr. Lubna Farakh presented their copies on the topic.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal lauded PAL for organizing a seminar on such an important topic. He said that translation from the international literature help our students and researchers to understand the foreign literature.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the international literature into Pakistani languages. They said that this was vital since there is no denying the fact that translation studies, along with the discipline of comparative literature, have immense potential to promote multiculturalism, help in creating inter-cultural understanding and minimizing risks of conflict and clash of civilizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rashid Independence From

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

27 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif visits Emergency Control Room set u ..

Barrister Saif visits Emergency Control Room set up for LG polls

1 second ago
 Commissioner directs action against illegal crushi ..

Commissioner directs action against illegal crushing plants, marble units

2 minutes ago
 9 dead, 955 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

9 dead, 955 injured in road accidents across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Polish Soldier Who Defected to Belarus Claims He S ..

Polish Soldier Who Defected to Belarus Claims He Saw Cases of Troops Killing Vol ..

2 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs 30m retrieved

State land worth Rs 30m retrieved

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.