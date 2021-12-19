UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Online Seminar On 75 Years Of Translation From Int'l Literature

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

PAL organizes online seminar on 75 years of translation from int'l literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday organized an online seminar on 75 years of translation from international literature into Pakistani languages.

Eminent scholar Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir presided over the seminar. While Salman Basit, Dr. Safeer Awan, Javed Iqtidar Javed and Arshad Waheed were the chief guests at the seminar.

The seminar was started with the welcome remarks of Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk. He said that the seminar was organized in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebration of Pakistan Independence, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that translation help readers of urdu literature to understand the prevailing trends of world literature.

Eminent scholars including Dr.

Safdar Rashid, Syed Kashif Raza, Munir Fayaz, Dr. Fakhra Nowreen and Dr. Lubna Farakh presented their copies on the topic.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal lauded PAL for organizing a seminar on such an important topic. He said that translation from the international literature help our students and researchers to understand the foreign literature.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the international literature into Pakistani languages. They said that this was vital since there is no denying the fact that translation studies, along with the discipline of comparative literature, have immense potential to promote multiculturalism, help in creating inter-cultural understanding and minimizing risks of conflict and clash of civilizations.

778

