PAL organizes online Sindhi 'Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :In the blessed month of Ramadan, an online Sindhi Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira was organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The presidium consisted of Syed Gul Muhammad Shah Gul (Shahdadkot) and Shabir Hatif (Karachi).

Syed Noor Rizvi (Rohri), Dr. Adil Soomro (Sukkur) and Madad Ali Sindhi (Karachi) were the chief guests while Prof. Najma Noor (Khairpur), Sajjad Mirani (Priyalo) and Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi (Abdo) were the guests of honor. Dr. Makhmur Bukhari was the moderator.

Poets from all over the country recited Hamdiya & Naatiya Poetry in the Sindhi Language.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, in his introductory remarks, welcomed all the poets in the Mushaira. He appreciated them for participation in the mushaira despite the difficult situation of Covid 19.

Eminent poets including Dr. Abid Mazhar (Karachi), Niaz Panhwar (Jamshoro), Akhtar Dargahi (Rohri), Ahmad Sultan Khoso (Larkana), Iram Mehboob (Hyderabad), Wasim Soomro (Nawabshah), Sahir Raho (Shamir Raho), Zeb Nizamani (Hyderabad), AB Lashari (Karachi), Kausar Halai (Hala) and others presented Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in the Sindhi language.