PAL Organizes Pashto Int'l "Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

PAL organizes Pashto Int'l

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters Friday organized an online International 'Pashto Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira'.

Dr. Abaseen Yousufzai was the moderator of Mushaira. Eminent Pashto poets from all over the country and abroad were presented Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman, PA L Dr. Yousuf Khushk paid tributes to the Pashto renowned poets.

"I welcome all the poets of today's Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira and thank them for participating in the Mushaira despite the difficult situation of Covid 19," he added.

Prof.

Naseebullah Simab (Quetta), Feroz Afridi (Qatar), Samina Qadir (Peshawar), and Mumtaz Orakzai (UAE) were includes in the presidium.

Prof. Khalil Bawar (Quetta), Gohar Shinas (UK), Syeda Hasina Gul (Mardan) and Laiq Zada Laiq (Peshawar) were the chief guests.

Eminent poets including Dr. Kalsoom Zaib, Muhammad Hanif Qais, Dr. Ali Khel Daryab, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Dr. Tariq Danish, Prof. Iqbal Shakir, Aziz Manirwal, Sabir Shah Sabir, Prof. Nawaz Yousafzai, Dr. Shahida Sardar, Prof. Atta ur Rehman Ata and Rizwan Ullah Shimal and others presented their Hamdiya and Naatia poetry in the Mushaira.

