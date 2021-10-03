UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Webinar On Female Fiction Writers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:20 PM

PAL organizes webinar on female fiction writers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday organized a online seminar on the role of Pakistani women writers in fiction in connection to the Academy's diamond jubilee celebrations.

The aim of the webinar was to celebrate the overwhelming response of female writers towards fiction writing which was earlier male dominated.

The webinar was presided by urdu Fictionist Noorul Huda Shah from Karachi, whereas renowned writer Neelam Ahmed Bashir from Lahore was the chief guest.

The speakers expressed their views on diverse and multifaceted issues pertaining to fiction writing and highlighted the core issues focused by the modern writers in their pieces of writing.

Novel writer Shaista Mufti shed light on the topic of "Do women's fiction meet the demands of the present age". Afshan Abbasi presented her views on "Is Urdu Fiction Declining", Najam Shamsi (USA) deliberated on "Why is the number of women novelists so low as compared to female poets".

While Shamim Fazal Haq from Peshawar expressed her views on the topic of "Why is the canvas of women's fiction not so wide", where Tahira Iqbal (Faisalabad) on "What are the common values in the myths of women from different regions" and Dr. Shamim Ansari (Karachi) presented articles on "What has changed in the writings of women fiction writers after independence and why".

Moreover, a literary debate (Muzakira) was also held participated by Aqila Haq (Karachi), Saima Nafees (Peshawar), Hijab Abbasi (Karachi), Gul Arbab (Peshawar) and Farheen Jamal (Belgium)where Farheen Chaudhry was the moderator.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Literary and Cultural Organization Literary Arts and Cultural Syndicate.

/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Male Independence Belgium Neelam Women Sunday Event Mufti From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.