PAL, PACP To Unveil New Book Titled "Zinda Lamhaat" On Jan 6

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Performing Arts Circle Pakistan (PACP) would organize a new book launching ceremony titled "Zinda Lamhaat" (A Soldier's Memories) on January 6.

A statement said that the book was written by Brigadier (r) Nauman Ul Haque Farrukh's.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz is likely to preside over the launching ceremony.

Eminent scholars Director General National Language Promotion Department Prof.

Dr. Rauf Parek and Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk would also be present as guests of honor.

The event would be held at the Conference Hall of Academy.

The book titled "Zinda Lamhaat - A Soldier's Memories", is a collection of light-hearted memories & incidents from Brigadier (r) Nauman Ul Haque Farrukh's career of over 40 years with the Pakistan army.

Prof. Munir Fayaz, Ayesha Masood Malak, Hameed Qaiser, and Dr. Fakhra Nasreen will speak on various aspects of the book.

