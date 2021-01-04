PAL pays tribute to poet Sheikh Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) on Monday organized a seminar titled "Sheikh Ayaz National Literary Seminar" to pay homage to urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on his 23rd death anniversary.

Addressing the seminar eminent poet Iftikhar Arif said Sheikh Ayaz was the most prominent and well recognized Sindhi poet after Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Sachal Sarmast.

He said that no creative writer can be famous in the world without being recognized locally. "Sheikh Ayaz was the poet who converted the primitive genres of poetry into innovative/modern genres",he stated.

Chairman PAL Yousuf Khushk said that "Shiekh Ayaz through his creative artistic thinking and vision as well as literary achievements made Sindhi literature more enriched, prolific and worth mentioning throughout the world.

He added that he also paved the way for the writers of Sindhi literature.

He said that his writings mostly addressed issues of ill-treated classes and oppressed strata of society.He further said that literary history is overall incomplete without mentioning Sheikh Ayaz.

Ahmad Saleem, Dr. Ghafoor Memon, Dr. Anwar Hakkaro, Dr. Ishaq Samejoo, Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid, Dr. Fayyaz Latif, Dr. Makhmour Bukhari, Mehboob Zafar, Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch and Sindhoo Perzado also attended the seminar.