PAL Plans Online Literary Activities, Poetic Sessions: PAL Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

PAL plans online literary activities, poetic sessions: PAL Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Amid the environment of physical distancing owing to the threat of Coronavirus when there is a halt to all physical gatherings, Pakistan academy of Letters has planned to continue it's literary activities and sittings through online sessions.

It was stated by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday while expressing his concerns on the epidemic.

He determined to continuing all the events without any halt but the mode of activities now be online sessions.

He said that the difficult challenge of the epidemic was a new way of thinking which has opened up the resources, transformed human activities and we should take advantage of the technology available in this environment and stay in touch with each other.

To achieve this goal, Pakistan Academy Letters has decided to organize online literature as well as conducting various literary meetings and conferences nationally and internationally through online activities.

He said that launching of the online "Umeed –e-Zeest Award" by PAL was also a part of online activities during the days of lockdown.

The poetry of Umeed-e-Zeest Award was available on Pakistan Academy Letters website  in urdu, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Seraiki and other Pakistani languages from all over the country and abroad, he stated.

/778

