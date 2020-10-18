PAL Plans To Establish "Museum Of Pakistani Languages"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to establish "Museum of Pakistani Languages" to examine the history, impact and art of languages to create an interactive environment with active participation of the visitors.

According to an official establishment of the museum aimed offering element of culture, value the Pakistani Languages by showing its origins, history and influences.

He said that some of Pakistani languages are in the danger zone adding that PAL has begun work on short term and long-term projects for 72 languages. He said that PAL has started work to establish Museum of Pakistani Languages which will be completed by August 14, 2021.